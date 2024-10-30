Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong has called Pakistan's security measures "unacceptable" after two recent attacks on Chinese nationals, urging a crackdown on anti-China terrorist groups and reinforcing safety for Chinese personnel in the region.

Chinese envoy demands Pakistan crack down on anti-China terror groups. Two attacks on Chinese citizens in six months spark concerns. Pakistan reassures China of enhanced security amid CPEC tensions.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong has strongly urged the Pakistani government to crack down on anti-China terrorist groups following two deadly attacks on Chinese nationals in Pakistan over the past six months, as reported by The Express Tribune. The attacks, which occurred first in March and then in October, only days ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s anticipated visit to Pakistan, have raised significant concerns about the safety of Chinese citizens in the country.

Speaking at a seminar titled “China at 75,” Ambassador Jiang expressed deep disapproval of the repeated security incidents, describing the attacks as “unacceptable.” He highlighted the urgent need for Pakistan to take stringent measures to improve the safety of Chinese personnel, institutions, and projects in the country. “It is very unacceptable for us to be attacked twice in only six months, and these attacks have also caused casualties,” the ambassador stated, underscoring the severity of the situation.

Ambassador Jiang further remarked that security is the greatest challenge facing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), an extensive infrastructure initiative central to bilateral relations. He emphasised, “Without a safe and sound environment, nothing can be achieved,” signalling China’s ongoing concerns over the security of its interests within Pakistan. His comments underscored the critical role of CPEC in fostering economic ties between the two nations, while also stressing that enhanced security is essential for its success.

The seminar, organised by the Pakistan-China Institute, also saw remarks from Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, who pledged that his government is taking action against those responsible for these attacks. Dar assured that Pakistan’s progress in countering terrorist threats would be communicated in the upcoming meeting between Pakistani leadership and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Dar acknowledged the growing number of attacks on Chinese nationals as a consequence of Pakistan’s close friendship with China, which he suggested may not sit well with certain global powers. Despite these challenges, Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening its relationship with China. “Recent meetings between Pakistan and China have resulted in an agreement to take CPEC to the next level,” Dar stated, indicating plans to expand cooperation in key areas such as trade, industrialisation, digital economy, agriculture, and renewable energy.

In his speech, Dar also took the opportunity to criticise the United States for what he described as attempts to hinder China’s rise as a global economic power. He argued that tactics like significantly increased tariffs on Chinese goods, which in some cases reach up to 200 percent, are politically motivated measures intended to prevent China from becoming a leading economic force on the world stage. “China will be the biggest economy in due course, despite all the tools that have been used against it,” Dar said, as per The Express Tribune, referring to various trade barriers imposed by the U.S.

The recent incidents have cast a spotlight on security concerns for Chinese nationals in Pakistan, especially those linked to CPEC projects. President Xi Jinping has repeatedly emphasised the importance of ensuring the safety of Chinese citizens working abroad, according to Ambassador Jiang. “He [President Xi] especially cares about the security of the Chinese people in Pakistan. Every time he meets with Pakistani leaders, he requests additional measures to protect Chinese personnel, institutions, and projects,” Jiang said.

With high-level discussions between Pakistani and Chinese leadership scheduled in the near future, both countries are likely to address these security concerns directly.

(With inputs from ANI)