Citing India, US lawmakers vote on bill to regulate TikTok

Updated on: 15 March,2024 06:23 AM IST  |  Washington
The bill seeking to control the ownership of foreign apps like TikTok in the US, now heads to the Senate for it to be sent to the White House for the President to sign it into law.

Protests over the ban on TikTok in Washington DC. Pic/X

US lawmakers cited the bold move by India to ban TikTok four years ago as they voted in support of legislation about the Chinese app.


In a major bipartisan move, the House of Representatives passed by 352 to 65 votes the Protecting Americans From Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act co-authored by Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, a Democrat, and Congressman Mike Gallaghe from the Republicans party.


The bill seeking to control the ownership of foreign apps like TikTok in the US, now heads to the Senate for it to be sent to the White House for the President to sign it into law.


