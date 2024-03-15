The bill seeking to control the ownership of foreign apps like TikTok in the US, now heads to the Senate for it to be sent to the White House for the President to sign it into law.

Protests over the ban on TikTok in Washington DC. Pic/X

Listen to this article Citing India, US lawmakers vote on bill to regulate TikTok x 00:00

US lawmakers cited the bold move by India to ban TikTok four years ago as they voted in support of legislation about the Chinese app.

In a major bipartisan move, the House of Representatives passed by 352 to 65 votes the Protecting Americans From Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act co-authored by Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, a Democrat, and Congressman Mike Gallaghe from the Republicans party.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bill seeking to control the ownership of foreign apps like TikTok in the US, now heads to the Senate for it to be sent to the White House for the President to sign it into law.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever