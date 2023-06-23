Breaking News
Cooking gas explosion kills 31 at China restaurant

Cooking gas explosion kills 31 at China restaurant

Updated on: 23 June,2023 08:24 AM IST  |  Hong Kong
Agencies

The blast tore through the restaurant at around 8.40 pm on Wednesday on a busy street in Yinchuan, the capital of the traditionally Muslim Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, as people gathered ahead of the Dragon Boat Festival, the official Xinhua News Agency said

The blast tore through the restaurant at around 8.40 pm on Wednesday. Pic/AP

Cooking gas caused a massive explosion at a barbecue restaurant in northwestern China, killing 31 people and injuring seven others during national celebrations on the eve of a long holiday weekend, authorities said on Thursday.


The blast tore through the restaurant at around 8.40 pm on Wednesday on a busy street in Yinchuan, the capital of the traditionally Muslim Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, as people gathered ahead of the Dragon Boat Festival, the official Xinhua News Agency said.


The explosion left many people unconscious and they needed to be carried out of the shop, according to the online news site The Paper, which quoted a member of the search and rescue team. Victims included elderly people and high school students, it said.


world news china news

