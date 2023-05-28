Breaking News
Cosmetic surgeries could lead to fungal meningitis

Updated on: 28 May,2023 08:13 AM IST  |  Mexico
Agencies |

They may take weeks to develop and be mild at first, but they can quickly become severe and life-threatening.

Fungal Meningitis in a lab

Fungal meningitis is not spread from person to person. Symptoms of meningitis can include fever, headache, stiff neck, vomiting, sensitivity to light and changes in mental status. They may take weeks to develop and be mild at first, but they can quickly become severe and life-threatening.


Health officials are urging prospective patients to cancel certain procedures in Matamoros while they investigate the outbreak. Medical tourism, including in Mexico, has become more common people seek lower-cost procedures and shorter waits for care, particularly for dental care, surgery, cosmetic surgery, fertility treatments.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


