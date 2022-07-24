Covid-19 vaccines safe: China

China's state and Party leaders have all been vaccinated against COVID-19 with domestically-made shots," said Zeng Yixin, deputy head of the National Health Commission

Pic/AFP

Covid-19 vaccines are safe and have been given to leaders of the state and ruling Communist Party, officials said on Saturday, as Beijing steps up efforts to allay public concerns about safety that risk hampering its vaccination drive. "China's state and Party leaders have all been vaccinated against Covid-19 with domestically-made shots," said Zeng Yixin, deputy head of the National Health Commission.

2,39,46,022

Total number of active cases Worldwide as of Saturday

64,01,584

Total no of deaths worldwide

54,37,61,526

Patients recovered worldwide as of Saturday

