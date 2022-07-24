Breaking News
Mumbai: Aarey flyover is finally pothole-free
Look into Envoclean operations, pollution board tells Maharashtra
Mumbai: Three arrested for posing as eunuchs and duping Chakala family
Covid-19 vaccines safe: China
Mumbai: Man robbed of gold worth Rs 1.68 cr in Dadar
Home > News > World News > Article > Covid 19 vaccines safe China

Covid-19 vaccines safe: China

Updated on: 24 July,2022 08:53 AM IST  |  Beijing
Agencies |

Top

China's state and Party leaders have all been vaccinated against COVID-19 with domestically-made shots," said Zeng Yixin, deputy head of the National Health Commission

Covid-19 vaccines safe: China

Pic/AFP


Covid-19 vaccines are safe and have been given to leaders of the state and ruling Communist Party, officials said on Saturday, as Beijing steps up efforts to allay public concerns about safety that risk hampering its vaccination drive. "China's state and Party leaders have all been vaccinated against Covid-19 with domestically-made shots," said Zeng Yixin, deputy head of the National Health Commission.

Also Read: Mumbai: Free booster vaccination drive going at a snail’s pace

2,39,46,022
Total number of active cases Worldwide as of Saturday


64,01,584
Total no of deaths worldwide

54,37,61,526
Patients recovered worldwide as of Saturday

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Coronavirus Omicron vaccine vaccination world news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK