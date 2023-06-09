Dam breach flooding leaves thousands in Ukraine with no water

Many left homeless, crops ruined, land mines displaced

Rescue workers evacuate an elderly woman in Kherson, Ukraine. Pic/AP

Authorities rushed to rescue hundreds of stranded people and supply drinking water to areas flooded by the collapsed Kakhovka hydroelectric dam in southern Ukraine, amid a growing humanitarian and ecological disaster along a river on the front line in the war. With humanitarian and ecological disasters still unfolding, it’s already clear that tens of thousands of people have been deprived of drinking water, many are homeless, crops are ruined, land mines have been displaced, and the stage is set for long-term electricity shortages.

5 reported dead in Russia-occupied city

Five residents of a Russian-occupied city next to a breached dam have died in massive flooding triggered by the catastrophe, its Kremlin-appointed mayor, Vladimir Leontyev said on Thursday in the first official report of deaths from one of the largest environmental crises since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Officials say at least 4,000 people have been evacuated from both the Russian and Ukrainian-controlled sides of the Dnieper River.

Sunak to focus on Ukraine, economic security during White House visit



Rishi Sunak at a school during his trip to Washington. Pic/AP

President Joe Biden is welcoming Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for wide-ranging talks on Thursday as the British leader makes his first White House visit as premier. The leaders’ Oval Office talks are expected to cover the war in Ukraine, China, economic security, international cooperation on regulating the growing field of artificial intelligence.

Ukraine blows up Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline, claims Russia

Ukrainian forces blew up the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline in the Kharkov Region on the evening of 5 June, with civilians hurt in the sabotage attack, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said on Wednesday, Russian News Agency TASS reported. Meanwhile, Russian forces killed over 50 Ukrainian troops and destroyed three armoured combat vehicles, two motor vehicles and a US-made Paladin self-propelled artillery gun in the past 24 hours, the general reported.

