Morocco has been struck by a rare and powerful earthquake centered around Marrakech, resulting in a staggering human toll

Residents take shelter ouside at a square following an earthquake in Marrakesh on September 9, 2023. Nearly 300 people were killed after a powerful earthquake rattled Morocco on September 8 night, according to a preliminary government count, with Marrakesh residents reporting "unbearable" screams followed the 6.8-magnitude quake. AFP

Listen to this article Powerful quake in Morocco kills more than 600 people, damages historic buildings in Marrakesh x 00:00

Morocco has been struck by a rare and powerful earthquake centered around Marrakech, resulting in a staggering human toll. The government has officially confirmed that 632 people have lost their lives, with 329 individuals sustaining injuries as authorities continue to assess the extent of the devastation.

The aftermath of the earthquake has been marked by increasing casualty figures, especially in rural and remote areas that have proven challenging to reach.

ADVERTISEMENT

The earthquake, which occurred late Friday night, had widespread repercussions, affecting not only the historic city of Marrakech but also remote villages nestled in the Atlas Mountains.

In the immediate aftermath, residents, including men, women, and children, sought refuge in the streets, fearing potential aftershocks.

Morocco's Interior Ministry reported early Saturday that the majority of the casualties, numbering at least 296 deaths, were concentrated in the provinces surrounding the earthquake's epicenter. Additionally, 153 injured individuals were promptly transported to hospitals for treatment.

The ministry also noted that most of the damage occurred outside urban centers, highlighting the severe impact on rural communities.

Abderrahim Ait Daoud, the head of the town of Talat N'Yaaqoub, described the situation in the Al Haouz region, explaining that several homes in towns had either partially or completely collapsed. Infrastructure, including electricity and roads, faced disruptions in certain areas.

Efforts are underway to clear roads in the province, facilitating the passage of ambulances and aid to affected populations. However, the vast distances between mountain villages mean that assessing the full scope of the damage will require time and concerted efforts.

Also read: Rare, powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake rocks Morocco

Numerous videos posted by Moroccans on social media depict buildings reduced to rubble and dust. Some portions of the iconic red walls that encircle Marrakech's old city, a UNESCO World Heritage site, have also suffered damage.

Tourists and locals shared videos of people evacuating restaurants in Marrakech amid the quake's tremors and the backdrop of club music.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the earthquake initially had a magnitude of 6.8 when it struck at 11:11 p.m. (2211 GMT), with several seconds of shaking. A magnitude-4.9 aftershock followed 19 minutes later. Both shallow quakes, as indicated by the USGS and Morocco's seismic agency, can be particularly perilous.

The epicenter was located high in the Atlas Mountains, approximately 70 kilometers (43.5 miles) south of Marrakech. It was also close to Toubkal, North Africa's highest peak, and Oukaimeden, a popular Moroccan ski resort.

Earthquakes are relatively rare in North Africa, and Lahcen Mhanni, Head of the Seismic Monitoring and Warning Department at the National Institute of Geophysics, emphasized the exceptional nature of this event. He stated, "Mountainous regions, in general, do not produce earthquakes of this size." This earthquake is recorded as the strongest in the region's history.

In 1960, a magnitude 5.8 earthquake near the Moroccan city of Agadir resulted in thousands of fatalities, prompting changes in construction regulations in Morocco. Nevertheless, many buildings, especially in rural areas, are not constructed to withstand such seismic events.

The impact of Friday's earthquake extended beyond Morocco's borders, with reports indicating that it was felt as far away as Portugal and Algeria, underscoring the regional implications of this seismic event. (With inputs from AP)