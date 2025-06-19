Iran warned that any US intervention would risk “all-out war” Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei delivered the warning saying “any American intervention would be a recipe for an all-out war in the region”

Administrative buildings near the Tabriz missile facility in Iran, on May 29 (top) and on Tuesday, after Israeli airstrikes. Pic/AFP

Israeli warplanes pounded Iran’s capital overnight and into Wednesday as Iran launched a small barrage of missiles at Israel with no reports of casualties. The latest Israeli strikes hit a facility used to make uranium centrifuges and another that made missile components. As per reports, 585 people have been killed and more than 1300 wounded in Iran so far.

Iran warned that any US intervention would risk “all-out war” Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei delivered the warning saying “any American intervention would be a recipe for an all-out war in the region”. US troops are based in countries within range of Iran’s weapons and the US has warned against any attack. Another Iranian official said Iran would keep enriching uranium for peaceful purposes, ruling out demands to give up its disputed nuclear programme.

Missiles and how Israel stops them

Israel possesses one of the most effective air defence systems in service today. Iron Dome is a network of radar emitters, command and control facilities, and the interceptors. The radar quickly detects incoming threats, the command and control elements decide which are most pressing, and the interceptor missiles are sent to destroy the incoming shells or rockets. Other layers of defence include David’s Sling, and the Arrow 2 and Arrow 3 interceptors, specifically designed to engage longer-range ballistic missiles, both within the atmosphere and at very high altitudes above it.

