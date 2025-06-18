Israel's military claims it destroyed five Iranian attack helicopters at a base in western Iran, even releasing video footage of the bombing; Iran hasn't commented yet. Meanwhile, Tehran's streets were deserted again Wednesday due to ongoing Israeli attacks, with only a few vehicles and scooters moving past closed businesses

Israel continues to strike on Iran. File Pic.

The Israeli military on Wednesday announced that it has destroyed five Iranian AH-1 attack helicopters at a base in the Kermanshah area of western Iran, the AP reported.

The Israelis also released video footage showing the attack on the helicopters. Though Iran has not yet commented on the incident.

According to AP, Iran had purchased around 200 Bell AH-1 SuperCobras under the Shah's rule. These remain in service because international sanctions prevent Iran from buying new weaponry.

Streets in Iran's capital, Tehran, were deserted again on Wednesday amidst the ongoing Israeli attacks. Only occasional cars and men on scooters could be seen passing by closed shops and stores.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Pakistanis living in Iran arrived at the Taftan border crossing on Wednesday, heading back home to Pakistan due to the conflict. Telecom worker Ghulam Mustafa Ijaz stated he was advised to leave Tehran with his family as the situation was becoming dangerous.

Ijaz explained, “We left everything behind and carried just one bag containing some necessities and food items. We are five family members, but we carried just one bag. We just left, and left everything else there,” as per an AP report.

Iran and Pakistan share a 900-kilometre, largely unregulated border, often used by smugglers and militants. Although Pakistan has closed some official crossings, those at Taftan and Gabd-Rimdan in southwest Balochistan province remain open for nationals returning home, AP reported.

Pakistan has strongly condemned Israel's attacks. It has denied claims that it will provide military assistance to Iran, including nuclear weapons.

Iranian Ambassador Derides Trump's Comments Calling for Iran to Surrender.

Iran's ambassador in Geneva is criticising what he called "hostile" and "unwarranted" comments from US President Donald Trump, who demanded Iran's "unconditional surrender."

Ambassador Ali Bahreini told reporters that the Israeli campaign "has not been able to bring big damage to our nuclear facilities, because it had taken precautions to protect them."

Bahreini insisted that Iran has no intention of producing nuclear weapons, which is a major concern for Israeli authorities. He stated, “We will continue to produce the enriched uranium as far as we need for peaceful purposes.”

The ambassador dismissed any talk of a "setback" to Iran's nuclear research and technological activities caused by Israel's military action, saying, “our scientists will continue their work.”

According to AP, both the semi-official Fars and ISNA news agencies reported on Wednesday that a replacement system had been installed for its Soubashi radar site in western Iran. The original Soubashi radar, located in the heights of Kaboudarahang County in Iran's Hamedan province, was crucial to Iran's air defence network, providing extensive coverage for western, northwestern, and southwestern Iran.

Hamedan has been repeatedly targeted in Israeli strikes since Israel's campaign began last Friday.

IAEA Confirms Israel Struck Sites Associated with Iran's Nuclear Programme Around Tehran.

“The IAEA has information that two centrifuge production facilities in Iran, the TESA Karaj workshop and the Tehran Research Centre, were hit,” the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote on the social platform X. Karaj is a city just outside of Tehran. “At the Tehran site, one building was hit where advanced centrifuge rotors were manufactured and tested,” it added. “At Karaj, two buildings were destroyed where different centrifuge components were manufactured.”

(With inputs from AP)