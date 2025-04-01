Telecom outages, challenges to movement in country hampering rescue ops

Rescue workers clear the rubble at the site of a building collapse in Bangkok. Pics /AFP

Listen to this article Deaths from Myanmar temblor nearing 2000 x 00:00

The death toll from the earthquake that hit Myanmar has risen to close to 2000 as more bodies have been pulled from the rubble, the country’s military-led government said Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Government spokesman Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Tun told state-run MRTV that another 3400 have been injured and more than 300 were missing. The military had previously reported 1644 dead but did not provide specific figures in its update. The 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit at midday Friday, causing widespread damage, including in the capital Naypitaw and the second largest city, Mandalay.



Muslims offer morning prayers to mark Eid al-Fitr on a road near a destroyed mosque in Mandalay on Monday

It was the time of Friday prayers for the country’s Muslim minority during the holy month of Ramadan, and some 700 worshippers were killed when mosques collapsed, said Tun Kyi, a member of the steering committee of the Spring Revolution Myanmar Muslim Network.

It was not clear whether they were already included in the official count of casualties. Tun Kyi said some 60 mosques were damaged or destroyed when the earthquake struck, and videos posted on The Irrawaddy online news site showed several mosques toppling during the quake, and people fleeing from the areas.

In Mandalay, 270 monks were taking a religious exam at the U Hla Thein monastery when the quake hit, crumpling the building. Rescue workers at the scene Monday said 70 were able to escape, but 50 have already been found dead and 150 are still unaccounted for. Due to telecommunication outages and challenges to movement around the country, little is known about the damage in many areas.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever