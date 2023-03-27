Defiant Trump holds Waco rally

Some footage from the insurrection was shown on big screens displayed at the rally site as the choir sang the national anthem and a recording played of Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

With footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in the background, former President Donald Trump listens to, “Justice for All,” played during a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport Saturday. PIC/AP

Facing a potential indictment, Donald Trump took a defiant stance at a rally Saturday in Waco, disparaging the prosecutors investigating him and predicting his vindication as he rallied supporters in a city made famous by deadly resistance against law enforcement.

With a hand over his heart, Donald Trump stood at attention when his rally opened with a song called “Justice for All” performed by a choir of people imprisoned for their roles in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Some footage from the insurrection was shown on big screens displayed at the rally site as the choir sang the national anthem and a recording played of Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

The extraordinary display opened Trump’s first rally of his 2024 Republican presidential campaign. “You will be vindicated and proud,” Trump said to his followers, “The thugs and criminals who are corrupting our justice system will be defeated, discredited and totally disgraced.”

Trump’s event at the airport grounds was part of a broader effort by him to use the potential indictment as a rallying cry for supporters to maintain his status as the GOP frontrunner. It came one day after Trump raised the specter of violence should he become the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges.

Trump declared his innocence in the Manhattan investigation into a hush money payment made during the 2016 election to porn actor Stormy Daniels to keep her from going public about a sexual encounter she said she had with Trump years earlier. A grand jury hearing the case is expected to meet again on Monday.

