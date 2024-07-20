Democrats think Harris would make a good prez

Since Biden’s debate debacle on June 27, many Democrats have privately and even openly looked to Harris to step in and succeed Biden

As President Joe Biden faces a growing drumbeat of pressure to drop his reelection bid, a majority of Democrats think his vice president would make a good president herself. A new poll from the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that about 6 in 10 Democrats believe Kamala Harris would do a good job in the top slot. About 2 in 10 Democrats don’t believe she would, and another 2 in 10 say they don’t know enough to say. Since Biden’s debate debacle on June 27, many Democrats have privately and even openly looked to Harris to step in and succeed Biden.

Hulk Hogan endorses ‘hero’ Donald Trump

Hulk Hogan performs his iconic T-shirt rip. Pic/PTI

Retired professional wrestler Hulk Hogan brought back his WWE persona on stage in Milwaukee on Friday in support of Donald Trump. Hogan performed his iconic T-shirt rip. Tearing off the black shirt, he revealed a Trump/Vance Red Hulk Hogan T-shirt. Pointing to Trump in the audience, Hogan said, “With our leader up there, my hero, that gladiator, we are gonna bring America back together. One real American at a time.”

