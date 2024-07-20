Breaking News
IMD predicts heavy rains in Mumbai in next 24 hours
Sharad Pawar-led NCP releases book on 'black deeds' of Mahayuti govt
Man held for withdrawing Rs 2 lakh from BJP MLA's mother's account
One dead another injured as city continues to witness rains
Puja Khedkar's father gets protection from arrest in criminal intimidation case
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Democrats think Harris would make a good prez

Democrats think Harris would make a good prez

Updated on: 20 July,2024 09:53 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Top

Since Biden’s debate debacle on June 27, many Democrats have privately and even openly looked to Harris to step in and succeed Biden

Democrats think Harris would make a good prez

Kamala Harris

Listen to this article
Democrats think Harris would make a good prez
x
00:00

As President Joe Biden faces a growing drumbeat of pressure to drop his reelection bid, a majority of Democrats think his vice president would make a good president herself. A new poll from the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that about 6 in 10 Democrats believe Kamala Harris would do a good job in the top slot. About 2 in 10 Democrats don’t believe she would, and another 2 in 10 say they don’t know enough to say. Since Biden’s debate debacle on June 27, many Democrats have privately and even openly looked to Harris to step in and succeed Biden. 


Hulk Hogan endorses ‘hero’ Donald Trump  


Hulk Hogan performs his iconic T-shirt rip. Pic/PTIHulk Hogan performs his iconic T-shirt rip. Pic/PTI


Retired professional wrestler Hulk Hogan brought back his WWE persona on stage in Milwaukee on Friday in support of Donald Trump. Hogan performed his iconic T-shirt rip. Tearing off the black shirt, he revealed a Trump/Vance Red Hulk Hogan T-shirt. Pointing to Trump in the audience, Hogan said, “With our leader up there, my hero, that gladiator, we are gonna bring America back together. One real American at a time.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Joe Biden Kamala Harris donald trump news world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK