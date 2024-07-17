Dhaka University shut after job quota protests spiral out of control

Six people, including three students, dead; 100 others injured in violence

Protests began late last month, demanding an end to a quota that reserves 30 per cent of government jobs for relatives of veterans of Bangladesh’s 1971 war of independence. Pics/Twitter

Authorities at the premier Dhaka University on Wednesday announced an indefinite closure of the institution after ongoing protests demanding reforms in the quota system in government jobs turned violent and left at least six people, including three students, dead across the country.

The students have been asked to vacate their dormitories by 6 pm on Wednesday. This decision was taken at an emergency syndicate meeting at the office of Vice Chancellor ASM Maksud Kamal, Pro-VC (Academic) Prof Sitesh C Bachar was quoted as saying by the Dhaka Tribune.

“Considering the security of the students, we have decided to close the university indefinitely and evacuate the halls,” Bachar told The Daily Star.

However, students of the university are protesting the decision, and they have thronged the VC’s residence, the report added.

At least six people, including three students, were killed and more than 100 others injured on Tuesday after protesters demanded quota reforms in public service and clashed with police in major cities across Bangladesh, forcing the closure of schools and colleges.

The High Court on June 5 declared illegal a 2018 government circular that abolished quotas in government jobs, and on July 10, the Supreme Court issued a status quo on the High Court judgment.

