Dilip Kumar’s ancestral home in Pakistan on verge of collapse

Updated on: 12 March,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Peshawar
Agencies

The torrential rains fully exposed tall claims of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Archive Department about the rehabilitation and renovation of the house

Dilip Kumar was born in 1922 in the house located in Mohallah Khudadad. File pic/AP

Legendary late actor Dilip Kumar’s ancestral home in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a national heritage, is almost on the verge of collapse after being severely damaged in the recent rains, an official has said.


The torrential rains fully exposed tall claims of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Archive Department about the rehabilitation and renovation of the house. Tourists visiting the house from across the world became disappointed after seeing its dilapidated condition.


Kumar was born in 1922 in the house, located in Mohallah Khudadad at the back side of historic Qissa Khwani Bazar in Peshawar city, and spent his initial 12 years there before leaving for India in 1932.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

