Dilip Kumar’s ancestral home in Pakistan on verge of collapse

Dilip Kumar was born in 1922 in the house located in Mohallah Khudadad. File pic/AP

Legendary late actor Dilip Kumar’s ancestral home in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a national heritage, is almost on the verge of collapse after being severely damaged in the recent rains, an official has said.

The torrential rains fully exposed tall claims of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Archive Department about the rehabilitation and renovation of the house. Tourists visiting the house from across the world became disappointed after seeing its dilapidated condition.

Kumar was born in 1922 in the house, located in Mohallah Khudadad at the back side of historic Qissa Khwani Bazar in Peshawar city, and spent his initial 12 years there before leaving for India in 1932.

