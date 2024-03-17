Doggy style

Woman who identifies as a dog sleeps in a cage and has trainers who take her on walks

Twitch streamer Meow Dalyn lives a good life masquerading as a dog and eating doggy treats like beef jerky and shredded chicken. Pics/Instagram

Sleeping in a crate, pooping outdoors and being rewarded with doggy biscuits for good behaviour seem like any pup’s fantasy. But, instead, streamer Meow Dalyn is the one happily assuming the carefree life of a canine.

“My name is Meow like a cat, but I am a dog,” the pink-haired pup-woman from the US said. Donning a pair of faux dog ears and a collar, Dalyn, who refers to herself as “dog girl” and “e-puppy,” said she identifies as a dog and has fully immersed herself into the outré lifestyle—even when it comes to night-time practices.

“I have pastel blankets and pastel pillows in there,” Dalyn added, talking about the dog cage she sleeps in each evening. “Something about being in a confined space, I don’t know if it makes me feel safe from the world or makes me feel like the world is safe from me, but it feels comforting for sure!”

Dalyn, who regularly regales her 15,000 plus Twitch viewers with her hound-like habits—including playing games of fetch and gnawing on bones—said she began embracing her big dog energy after becoming an independent adult.

“The wonder that comes with play and just being enchanted with life around you is a beautiful thing,” she said. “I’m not sure if I ever wanted to stop that whenever I became an adult. I figured that once I make my own money and pay my own rent, then I can do anything I want—and I wanted to be a dog!”

Dalyn also enjoys the company of others who freely indulge in her fur ball tomfoolery. “I have handlers,” the wild woman explained when asked if she had a boyfriend. “[They’re] kind of like dog trainers. They feed me, they take me on walks, we practice training, which is one of my favourite things, because I get treats,” she said, adding that her snacks are often shredded chicken, biscuits and jerky.

Dolls are a woman’s best friend

This California woman has 32 “best friends”. The catch? They’re all lifelike dolls

A woman who owns 32 dolls has revealed that she gets death threats from haters who disapprove of her unusual hobby, but isn’t bothered and even takes the dolls to Disneyland with her. California-based Kierstan Haley said that she sees her reborn dolls as her friends and said her boyfriend doesn’t mind her strange obsession. Reborn dolls are hyper-realistic and are made to look as close to human babies as possible.

They can costs hundreds of pounds, and some people use them to help get over the grief of a miscarriage or still born baby. For the 29-year-old, her obsession with dolls started from a very young age, and she has always used them as a way to combat loneliness. Discussing how the dolls she had when she was a child made her feel, Kiersten said: “They’re more than dolls, like best friends and siblings rolled into one.”

Classic beauty



PIC/SCIENTIFIC REPORTS

Archaeologists have discovered the world’s oldest physical form of lipstick in south-eastern Iran. The hand-carved stone vial, carbon-dated between 1936 BC and 1687 BC, is made of the mineral chlorite, includes a hole on the top for extracting the contents, and is the Bronze Age form of lip-wear that was probably applied with a brush.

Who moved my pizza?

There’s a reason why this iconic takeaway food is always served in a square cardboard box instead of a round one. Thanks to one TikToker, @FactBuddy, the mystery has now been solved. The pizza fan shared the explanation in a telling video. “Pizzas are round, so shouldn’t the boxes be round too? Well, there actually have been designs for round boxes for over 15 years. Pizza places don’t typically like to use them.” They then added, “You see, round boxes use several pieces of cardboard and are difficult to stack. But square boxes are cheaper to produce requiring only a single sheet of cardboard.”

Life in a metro

17-year-old German teenager Lasse Stolley has been living on his own for over a year and a half. Convinced that his school days were behind him, he convinced his parents to allow him to embark on a unique train-hopping adventure. He has been living on trains, travelling all over the country, and working as a self-employed coder during the day.

Racing a T-rex



PIC/YOUTUBE

In Japan, the inaugural Tyrannosaurus Race Daisen was held in the city of Daisen, in April 2022. It inspired a national trend, with over 40 similar events over the country ever since. “Runners can do things they can’t do as humans, if they are all tyrannosauruses, nothing is shameful,” said Naoki Kawamoto, the founder.

When music becomes fatal

A young Chinese woman named Wang who went to sleep every night for two years by playing music in her headphones now has to wear a hearing aid to compensate for hearing loss. An examination revealed that the woman had suffered permanent neurological hearing damage in her left ear, which accounted for the trouble hearing her boss speak.