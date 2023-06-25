Breaking News
Dominic Raab advises Rishi Sunak to use Indian heritage for better ties

Updated on: 25 June,2023 08:22 AM IST  |  London
Dominic Raab pointed to India's “particular comparative advantage in tech” against the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s high-profile visit to the US this week

Dominic Raab advises Rishi Sunak to use Indian heritage for better ties

Rishi Sunak

One of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s close allies and former deputy prime minister, Dominic Raab, on Saturday called on the British Indian leader to up the government’s game to reap the full dividends of a closer partnership with India.


Dominic Raab, who led Sunak’s leadership campaign and served as his Foreign Secretary before being forced to resign amid bullying allegations, wrote in The Daily Telegraph that more can be achieved within the bilateral relationship with the UK’s first Prime Minister of Indian heritage now in charge at Downing Street.


He pointed to India's “particular comparative advantage in tech” against the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s high-profile visit to the US this week. “With the UK’s historic ties to India, and our first UK Prime Minister of Indian heritage, are we doing enough to maximise the rewards from this critical relationship,” questions Raab.


“With Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister, Britain remains uniquely placed to reap the dividends of a deeper friendship with India. To do so, we’ll need to up our game across the whole of government,” writes the Conservative Party MP.

