Donald Trump again warns BRICS group against replacing US dollar

US President Donald Trump speaks at a press briefing on Thursday. Pic/AFP

President Donald Trump once again warned of 100 per cent tariffs against BRICS nations if they attempt to replace the US dollar in international trade. BRICS is an intergovernmental organisation of ten countries—Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the UAE. “The idea that the BRICS countries are trying to move away from the dollar, while we stand by and watch, is over,” Trump said on Thursday.

Trump said he wanted a commitment from these “seemingly hostile” countries that they would neither create a new BRICS currency nor back any other currency to replace the “mighty” US dollar, or “face 100 per cent tariffs, and should expect to say goodbye to selling into the wonderful US economy.” “They can go find another sucker nation. There is no chance that BRICS will replace the US dollar in international trade, or anywhere else, and any country that tries should say hello to tariffs, and goodbye to America!” he threatened.

Brazil to retaliate

Brazi President Lula da Silva said if the US takes any such action, Brazil will respond in kind, Al Jazeera reported. Speaking at a news conference in Brasilia on Thursday, Lula emphasised that Brazil seeks a relationship with the US based on mutual respect. “I will respect the US and want Trump to respect Brazil. That’s all,” he said.

'Birthright citizenship was for kids of slaves in the US’

President Donald Trump said that birthright citizenship was primarily intended for the children of slaves and not for the whole world to “come in and pile” into the US. “Birthright citizenship was, if you look back when this was passed and made, that was meant for the children of slaves. This was not meant for the whole world to come in and pile into the US,” Trump said. The US is one of only 33 countries in the world with no restrictions on birthright citizenship.