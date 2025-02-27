To offer US residency to anyone willing to invest $5 million

President Trump holds a cap reading ‘Trump was right about everything’ after signing an executive order at the Oval Office. PIC/AFP

Listen to this article Donald Trump announces ‘gold card’ scheme for wealthy foreigners x 00:00

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (local time) that he plans to offer a ‘gold card’ visa with a path to citizenship for $5 million, replacing a 35-year-old visa for investors. “They’ll be wealthy and they’ll be successful, and they’ll be spending a lot of money and paying a lot of taxes and employing a lot of people, and we think it’s going to be extremely successful,” Trump said in the Oval Office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the ‘Trump Gold Card’ would replace EB-5 visas in two weeks. EB-5s were created by Congress in 1990 to generate foreign investment and are available to people who spend about $1 million on a company that employs at least 10 people. Lutnick said the gold card—actually a green card, or permanent legal residency—would raise the price of admission for investors and do away with fraud and “nonsense” that he said characterise the EB-5 program. Like other green cards, it would include a path to citizenship.

AI-video of Gaza revamp

President Trump shared a video created through AI, showing the transformation of the Gaza Strip from rubbles to a tourist excavanza. The video presents scenes of skyscrapers and children looking up to the sky as dollar bills rain down. Elon Musk appears eating hummus on the beach in Gaza, and a boy can be seen holding a golden balloon depicting Trump’s face. The video also represents a larger-than-life statue of Donald Trump in gold, with people looking up to him. The US President is seen dancing in a nightclub, and the entrance to one tower bears the inscription ‘Trump Gaza’. Additionally, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can also be seen on a deck chair along with Trump, sipping beverages near a swimming pool with ‘Trump Gaza’ written in the background.

Illegal immigrants’ registry

The Trump administration is creating a registry for all people who are in the US illegally, and those who don’t self-report could face fines or prosecution, immigration officials announced on Tuesday. Everyone who is in the US illegally must register, give fingerprints and provide an address.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever