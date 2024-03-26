Trump’s lawyers argue that the delayed disclosures warrant dismissing the case or at least pushing it off three months. Prosecutors say there’s little new material in the trove and no reason for further delay

Donald Trump

Listen to this article Donald Trump due in court for hush money case hearing x 00:00

Donald Trump’s hush money case was set for a crucial hearing Monday as a New York judge weighs when, or even whether, the former president will go on trial after a postponement due to a last-minute document dump.

The presumptive Republican nominee is expected in court for a hearing that is happening instead of the long-planned start of jury selection in the first of his four criminal cases to go to trial. The trial has been put off until at least mid-April because of the recent delivery of tens of thousands of pages of records from a previous federal investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s lawyers argue that the delayed disclosures warrant dismissing the case or at least pushing it off three months. Prosecutors say there’s little new material in the trove and no reason for further delay.

New York Judge Juan M. Merchan has summoned both sides to court Monday to explain what happened, so he can evaluate whether to fault or penalise anyone and decide on the next steps. Trump is charged with falsifying business records.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever