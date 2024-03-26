Breaking News
Donald Trump due in court for hush money case hearing
Donald Trump due in court for hush money case hearing

Updated on: 26 March,2024 07:45 AM IST  |  New York
Agencies |

Trump’s lawyers argue that the delayed disclosures warrant dismissing the case or at least pushing it off three months. Prosecutors say there’s little new material in the trove and no reason for further delay

Donald Trump

Donald Trump’s hush money case was set for a crucial hearing Monday as a New York judge weighs when, or even whether, the former president will go on trial after a postponement due to a last-minute document dump.


The presumptive Republican nominee is expected in court for a hearing that is happening instead of the long-planned start of jury selection in the first of his four criminal cases to go to trial. The trial has been put off until at least mid-April because of the recent delivery of tens of thousands of pages of records from a previous federal investigation.


Trump’s lawyers argue that the delayed disclosures warrant dismissing the case or at least pushing it off three months. Prosecutors say there’s little new material in the trove and no reason for further delay.


New York Judge Juan M. Merchan has summoned both sides to court Monday to explain what happened, so he can evaluate whether to fault or penalise anyone and decide on the next steps. Trump is charged with falsifying business records.

