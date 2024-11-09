Donald Trump has a connection with American voters: Team Trump

According to the supporters of the re-elected President, he had the best Republican showing among 18-29-year-olds since 2004, and among Black voters since 1976

Donald Trump’s Republican Party wins election race. Pic/PTI

“It was a resounding victory, a shift that highlights President Trump’s connection with American voters and the trust he has earned by fighting for them. It’s why, beginning on Day One, President Trump will be better positioned than ever to begin undoing the damage of the past four years and delivering results for the American people,” said Jake Schneider, Rapid Response Director associated with Trump War Room, Team Trump and RNC Research.

Trump won 295 electoral college votes as against 226 of Vice President Kamala Harris. He also won the popular vote. He got 74 million popular votes, while Harris received 70 million. In the Senate, the Republican party has 53 seats as it flipped three seats while the Democrats have 46. In the House of Representatives, the Republican party has so far won 212 seats, while the Democrats have 200 seats.

“President Donald J Trump won the 2024 presidential election with a historic mandate. As the first Republican to win the popular vote in two decades, he did so by stitching together the broadest, most diverse coalition in modern history,” Schneider said.

“Trump gained support in 49 states and the District of Columbia over 2020, the biggest party gain since 1992,” he continued. According to Schneider, Trump had the best Republican showing among 18-29-year-olds since 2004, among Black voters since 1976, and among Hispanic voters since at least 1972. This, according to the Trump supporter, is a historic win.

74 mn

Trump’s popular vote count

70 mn

Harris’ popular vote count

