Breaking News
Ganesh Visarjan 2025: 7,000 idols to be immersed across Mumbai today
Mumbai: ‘Are we invisible?’, Residents near Elphinstone bridge demand clarity
Mumbai: Mahim Causeway plaque tells a 180-year-old story
Mumbai: Violent clash in Kandivli leaves 10 injured; police arrest three
Maharashtra: Never meant to interfere with police work, says Ajit Pawar
Mumbai CP, senior cops review security in Girgaon ahead of Anant Chaturdashi
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > Donald Trump hosts White House dinner for GOP lawmakers at paved space he dubbed Rose Garden Club

Donald Trump hosts White House dinner for GOP lawmakers at paved space he dubbed 'Rose Garden Club'

Updated on: 06 September,2025 09:41 AM IST  |  Washington
AP |

Top

The president held a microphone as he addressed about 100 people, mostly House Republicans along with some GOP senators, thanking them for their support of his legislation

Donald Trump hosts White House dinner for GOP lawmakers at paved space he dubbed 'Rose Garden Club'

US President Donald Trump. Pic/File Pic

Listen to this article
Donald Trump hosts White House dinner for GOP lawmakers at paved space he dubbed 'Rose Garden Club'
x
00:00

US President Donald Trump hosted a dinner on Friday night for members of Congress in the newly-paved White House Rose Garden, telling them they were the first gathering of what he dubbed the 'Rose Garden Club". The president held a microphone as he addressed about 100 people, mostly House Republicans along with some GOP senators, thanking them for their support of his legislation.

'We call it the Rose Garden Club. And it's a club for senators, for congresspeople and for people in Washington, and frankly, people that can bring peace and success to our country,' Trump said. Trump said he intended for the tech executives he dined with on Thursday night, including Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, to be the first ones to enjoy the space. That dinner was moved indoors due to rain.

US President Donald Trump hosted a dinner on Friday night for members of Congress in the newly-paved White House Rose Garden, telling them they were the first gathering of what he dubbed the 'Rose Garden Club". The president held a microphone as he addressed about 100 people, mostly House Republicans along with some GOP senators, thanking them for their support of his legislation.

'We call it the Rose Garden Club. And it's a club for senators, for congresspeople and for people in Washington, and frankly, people that can bring peace and success to our country,' Trump said. Trump said he intended for the tech executives he dined with on Thursday night, including Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, to be the first ones to enjoy the space. That dinner was moved indoors due to rain.



'I had the high-tech guys here, and they didn't want to have rain on top of their beautiful heads,' Trump told the lawmakers. Among the changes Trump has made to renovate and remake the White House has been his decision to pave over the grassy lawn in the Rose Garden, where he set up tables, chairs and umbrellas that look strikingly similar to the outdoor setup at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

donald trump white house world news International news united states of america

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK