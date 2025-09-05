Breaking News
05 September,2025
It "looks like we have lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China", US President Donald Trump said on Friday, as ties between New Delhi and Washington are reeling under possibly the worst phase in over two decades. May they have a long and prosperous future together!," the US president said on Truth Social.

It "looks like we have lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China", US President Donald Trump said on Friday, as ties between New Delhi and Washington are reeling under possibly the worst phase in over two decades.

Trump's latest post on social media came days after the bonhomie among Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in the Chinese city of Tianjin drew global attention.

"Looks like we have lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!," the US president said on Truth Social.
The relations between New Delhi and Washington are on a downturn after Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50 per cent, including a 25 per cent additional duties for India's purchase of Russian crude oil.


