Russia on Friday rejected the notion of Western security guarantees for Ukraine, after more than two dozen countries pledged to form a "reassurance" force to deploy in the war-torn country if a peace deal with Moscow is reached, France 24 reported. Macron highlighted the need for a "regeneration" of the Ukrainian army.

(From front L to C) Belgium's Prime Minister Bart De Wever, European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Finland's President Alexander Stubb, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and France's President Emmanuel Macron speak during the Coalition of the Willing Summit, at The Elysee presidential Palace in Paris, on September 4, 2025. European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meet in Paris on September 4, 2025, in a new effort to pile pressure on Russia's President Vladimir Putin after he vowed Russia will fight on in Ukraine if no peace deal is reached. \File Pic

The coalition, led mainly by European nations, aims to deter Russia from launching another attack on Ukraine. The US role in the initiative remains uncertain, even after European leaders spoke to President Donald Trump via video conference following the Paris summit, France 24 added.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the plan, saying that "foreign, especially European and American" troops "definitely cannot" provide such assurances to Kyiv.

The Paris summit, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, was attended by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, while leaders including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer participated remotely. France 24 noted that the meeting marked a new push by Macron to demonstrate Europe's ability to act independently of the United States, after Trump engaged directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We have today 26 countries who have formally committed -- some others have not yet taken a position -- to deploy as a 'reassurance force' troops in Ukraine, or be present on the ground, in the sea, or in the air," Macron told reporters, standing alongside Zelensky.

Zelensky welcomed the announcement, saying, "I think that today, for the first time in a long time, this is the first such serious concrete step," France 24 reported. Macron added that the troops would not be deployed "on the front line" but would aim to "prevent any new major aggression" and highlighted the need for a "regeneration" of the Ukrainian army.

The US has expressed willingness to participate, but its level of involvement remains unclear. France 24 reported that divisions exist within the coalition, with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz urging more pressure while remaining cautious about the scope of involvement. A German government spokesman said, "Germany will decide on military involvement at the appropriate time once the framework conditions have been clarified."

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also said her country will not send troops but could assist in monitoring any peace deal. Meanwhile, concerns grow over Russian President Vladimir Putin's unwillingness to reach an accord, especially following his high-profile visit to China this week.

Zelensky said his call with Trump discussed sanctions on Russia and protecting Ukraine's airspace. "We discussed different options, and the most important is using strong measures, particularly economic ones, to force an end to the war," he said on social media.

France 24 reported that Macron warned additional sanctions would be coordinated with the United States if Russia continues refusing a peace deal, accusing Moscow of "doing nothing other than try to play for time" and intensifying attacks against civilians.

A Russian rocket attack on northern Ukraine on Thursday killed two people from the Danish Refugee Council clearing mines in previously occupied areas, local Ukrainian authorities said.

