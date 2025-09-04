According to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, during the block period, all Fast line suburban trains will be operated on Slow line between Goregaon and Santacruz stations

Western Railway, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, on Friday said that it will operate a jumbo block on Sunday, September 7 between Santacruz and Goregaon railway stations.

Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block and also some of the Andheri and Borivali trains will be worked up to Goregaon on harbour line, it said.

Meanwhile, in view of the large number of devotees expected at Girgaon for Ganpati Visarjan on Anant Chaturdashi 2025, the Western Railway on Wednesday announced changes to the Mumbai local train schedule at Charni Road Station and special services.

An official statement said that considering the heavy rush at Charni Road station for devotees reaching Girgaon for Ganpati immersion on September 6/7, 2025, the Western Railway has made few changes in the schedule of local trains to manage the crowd and ensure passenger convenience.

According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, WR will be running 12 additional local train services between Churchgate and Virar on the intervening night of September 6/7, 2025.

It said that On September 6, 2025, the Fast Up local train services will halt at all stations between Churchgate and Mumbai Central station from 17:00 hrs to 20:30 hrs. To avoid rush of passengers arriving and departing on Platform No. 2 & 3, all the Up Slow local train services between 17:00 hrs to 23:30 hrs on September 6, 2025 will not be given a halt at Charni Road station on Platform No. 2.

In an another statement earlier, the Western Railway had said that To manage the extra rush of passengers during the Ganpati immersion on Anant Chaturdashi, the Western Railway will operate six pairs of special Mumbai local trains in the intervening night of September 6-7 between Churchgate and Virar.

Western Railway said that the additional services aim to ensure smooth travel for devotees heading to various immersion sites across the city.