State clears Rs 21,000-cr plan for 238 sleek new trains with faster runs, cushioned seats, and infotainment; the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) will now float global tenders worth Rs 21,000 crore this month

Passengers board a train from the tracks at Borivli instead of using the platform. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Mid-Day was the first to highlight an 18-car local plan in its July 2025 edition .

So the 18-car local dream may well turn into reality with the Mumbai AC local tender may finally be floated this month after the Maharashtra government on Wednesday cleared the proposal of 238 AC local trains.

The proposal was finally cleared by the Maharashtra government at its cabinet meeing on Wednesday giving a green flag for the ministry of railways to go ahead with the tenders.



AC local train at CSMT. Pic/Ashish Raje

Welcoming the decision Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) chairman and managing director Vilas S Wadekar said, "With gratitude, we welcome the Govt of Maharashtra’s Cabinet approval for MUTP Phase 3B and the Pune–Lonavala 3rd & 4th line. These projects will ease congestion on Maharashtra’s busiest rail corridors and enhance suburban capacity by segregating main line corridor from suburban corridor. With major works like Panvel–Vasai Suburban corridor, Badlapur–Karjat 3rd & 4th line and Asangaon–Kasara 4th line under MUTP-3B, the entire segregation will get sanctioned for Mumbai Suburban. MRVC is committed to creating a safer, sustainable and more reliable suburban railway system for commuters."

The new AC local trains will be sleek and metro look alikes have cushioned seats, mobile charging ports and video screens for entertainment. The cost of the global tender is Rs 21,000 crore. The trains will have 50 pc powering as compared to 33pc powering in existing trains, which means they will have faster acceleration and deceleration.

The dwell time due to opening and closing of doors at each station increases by 20 seconds. The faster acceleration and deceleration will take care of that and cover the distance, sources said.

Sources said the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) will be placing tenders for 2,856 coaches which will be run in a configuration of 12, 15 and 18 car trains.

"The first delivery of the prototype train will be about two and a half years from the date the tenders are awarded and subsequently series production will begin. The process takes about seven years overall. Any global companies can bid but they should abide by the conditions of Make in India and other clauses," sources said.

"The new train orders will be customised as per requirements of that time. If a corridor is ready for 15-car, those trains will be made to order, if of a 12-car then they will be ordered," sources added.

Asked about the 18-car local plan, the MRVC source said, "We do not know the future requirements and prevailing conditions of that time. We are keeping technical specifications of 18-car trains ready just in case required. It is not that we are getting 18-car trains. To be crystal clear, we are placing tenders for 2,856 coaches which would be assembled and configured as per requirements of that period."

The MRVC has been working on design and specifications of the new local train for the past six months. The plan includes having a completely walkthrough vestibuled train with luggage compartments at the either ends.

Sources said that the new AC local trains will have a much more powerful ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system with two 25-ton units in each coach, instead of the present two 15-ton units in a single coach. Seating inside the proposed AC trains is likely to have cushioned seats instead of the present steel ones. Plus, infotainment sets will also come pre-installed in these trains.

The trains will have a speed potential of 130 kmph as compared to 100-110 kmph at present.

Two EMU carsheds for the 238 AC local will be developed at Bhivpuri (Central Railway) and Vangaon (Western Railway) which will be solely operated by the private manufacturer.

Train features

* The trains will have 50 pc powering as compared to 33pc powering in existing trains, which means they will have faster acceleration and deaccleration.

* The plan includes having a completely walkthrough vestibuled train with luggage compartments at the either ends.

* The new AC local trains will have a much more powerful ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system with two 25-ton units in each coach, instead of the present two 15-ton units in a single coach.

* Seating inside the proposed AC trains is likely to have cushioned seats instead of the present steel ones. Plus, mobile charging points and infotainment sets will also come pre-installed in these trains.