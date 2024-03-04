Breaking News
Donald Trump races on towards GOP nomination
Donald Trump races on towards GOP nomination

Updated on: 04 March,2024 05:42 AM IST  |  Columbia
Agencies |

Trump earned every delegate at stake on Saturday, bringing his count to 244 compared to 24 for former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley. A candidate needs to secure 1,215 delegates to clinch the Republican nomination

Trump speaks during a ‘Get Out the Vote Rally’ in Virginia. Pic/AP

Former President Donald Trump continued his march toward the GOP nomination on Saturday, winning caucuses in Idaho and Missouri and sweeping the delegate haul at a party convention in Michigan.


Trump earned every delegate at stake on Saturday, bringing his count to 244 compared to 24 for former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley. A candidate needs to secure 1,215 delegates to clinch the Republican nomination.


The steep odds facing Haley were on display in Columbia, Missouri, where Republicans gathered at a church to caucus. Seth Christensen stood on stage and called on them to vote for Haley. He wasn’t well received as a caucusgoer shouted out, “Are you a Republican?”


An organiser had to intervene  to quieten the crowd.

