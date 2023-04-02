Donald Trump raises USD 4 mn post indictment

According to the former president's campaign, over 25 per cent of donations came from first-time donors to the Trump Campaign, further solidifying his status as the clear frontrunner in the Republican primary.

People show support for former President Donald Trump after he was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury outside his Mar-a-Lago estate. Pic/AP

Donald Trump raised over $4 million towards his 2024 presidential run in 24 hours after a Manhattan grand jury indicted the former US president on charges related to paying off a porn star, his office has said. According to the former president's campaign, over 25 per cent of donations came from first-time donors to the Trump Campaign, further solidifying his status as the clear frontrunner in the Republican primary.

Also Read: Donald Trump indicted, may surrender next week

“This incredible surge of grassroots contributions confirms that the American people see the indictment of President Trump as a disgraceful weaponisation of our justice system by a Soros-funded prosecutor,” said his office in a statement. “With an average contribution of only $34, Trump’s 2024 campaign is funded by an unmatched coalition of hardworking patriots who are fed up with special interest donors like Soros spending billions of dollars to influence our elections,” it added. Americans from across all 50 states donated to President Trump's campaign within the first five hours of the “sham indictment”, the statement said.

The grand jury on Thursday voted to indict Trump, a Republican, for his role in paying money to porn star Stormy Daniels in an attempt to buy her silence over an alleged affair. Trump, who is the first former US president to face a criminal charge, will be arraigned on Tuesday. The indictment remains under seal and it is not clear what crimes and how many criminal counts Trump has been charged with.

24

No of hours in which money was raised

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever