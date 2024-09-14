Donald Trump refuses to criticise far-Right political activist

Republicans denounce her for racist remarks but former US Prez calls her a ‘free spirit’

Right wing pundit Laura Loomer in Miami, Florida. File Pic/Getty Images

Donald Trump has defended his ties with Laura Loomer, who has drawn fire from some of his Republican allies for embracing conspiracy theories and making racist comments, including against Democratic party’s presidential candidate Kamala Harris. “Laura has been a supporter of mine. Just like a lot of people are supporters, and she’s been a supporter of mine. She speaks very positively of the campaign,” Trump, the former President, said at a news conference in Southern California.

He was responding to a question from a reporter about his allies expressing concern about his close relationship with Loomer in recent days. “I don’t control Laura… she’s a free spirit… I can’t tell Laura what to do,” Trump said. “She is a strong person, she’s got strong opinions, and I don’t know what she said, but that’s not up to me,” he added.

Several of Loomer’s posts on social media this week came under fire, including one where she nodded to a conspiracy theory about the 9/11 attacks. “Twenty-three years later, and there’s still a lot of unanswered questions,” Loomer posted on Friday, alongside a video of Trump in 2001 questioning whether airplanes could cause explosions like “the ones that happened at the Twin Towers on 9/11,” Loomer wrote.

Loomer, often seen as a Right-wing conspiracy theorist, in another post on Sunday, said the “White House will smell like curry & White House speeches will be facilitated via a call centre” if Harris wins the November 5 presidential election. Harris, a Democrat, will take on Trump in the November election. Several Republicans denounced Loomer for her remarks. Republican Senator Thom Tillis said Loomer was a “crazy conspiracy theorist who regularly utters disgusting garbage intended to divide Republicans”.

