Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Actor discharged, cops to record statement soon
Mumbai: Grass and water to tackle Shivaji Park dust issue
Mumbai: Four stray dogs found dead at Cooper hospital
Mumbai: CR commuters at wits’ end over defunct ‘train expected’ indicators
Mumbai: Three Bangladeshi nationals convicted for forgery, illegal entry
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > News > World News > Article > Donald Trump says he is considering 10 pc tariff on China starting Feb 1

Donald Trump says he is considering 10 pc tariff on China starting Feb 1

Updated on: 22 January,2025 08:19 AM IST  |  Washington
PTI |

Top

In response to a question, Trump said he is looking at February 1 as the date for the tariffs. "For Mexico and China, we're talking about approximately 25 per cent (tariff)," the president said

Donald Trump says he is considering 10 pc tariff on China starting Feb 1

Donald Trump

Listen to this article
Donald Trump says he is considering 10 pc tariff on China starting Feb 1
x
00:00

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his team is discussing imposing a 10 per cent tariff on China starting February 1 based on the fact that the latter is sending fentanyl to Mexico and Canada. "We're talking about a tariff of 10 per cent on China based on the fact that they're sending fentanyl to Mexico and Canada," Trump told reporters at a joint news conference at the White House along with Oracle CTO Larry Ellison, Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son, and Open AI CEO Sam Altman.


In response to a question, Trump said he is looking at February 1 as the date for the tariffs. "For Mexico and China, we're talking about approximately 25 per cent (tariff)," the president said. Responding to another query, Trump said he did not "talk too much about tariffs" when he spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping last week.


When asked if he has asked Xi Jinping to intervene to stop the war in Ukraine, Trump said China has not done very much on that. "He's got a lot of power. I said you ought to get it settled. I had that talk with President Xi the other day too. I said we don't want that crap in our country. We've got to stop it. I would have stopped it. I had to deal with him where he was going to give the maximum penalty, which in China is death penalty, for drug dealing and he was all set," Trump said.


"He was going to give the maximum penalty to fentanyl dealers if they send (the staff) to the United States. And of course, Biden didn't pick that up. I had that deal all done. It was all wrapped up," he added.

"We were going to get it done and then the election went -- let's put it nicely. It didn't go the proper way. I'm trying to be nice about it. It (election) was rigged and we had an incompetent president elected who never followed up on that deal," Trump said. He added that if there was death penalty, "they wouldn't be sending fentanyl to Mexico, Canada and other places".

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

xi jinping donald trump china mexico united states of america world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK