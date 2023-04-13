Breaking News
Don’t be back! Arnold Schwarzenegger terminates LA pothole

Updated on: 13 April,2023 08:19 AM IST  |  Brentwood
The actor and former California governor tweeted a video Tuesday of him and a helper using packaged concrete to repair the road in Brentwood

Fed up with an enormous pothole in his Los Angeles neighbourhood, Arnold Schwarzenegger picked up a shovel and filled it himself. The actor and former California governor tweeted a video Tuesday of him and a helper using packaged concrete to repair the road in Brentwood.


“Today, after the whole neighbourhood has been upset about this giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it,” he wrote on Twitter.


“I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it. Here you go.” Daniel Ketchell, spokesperson for Schwarzenegger, said Brentwood residents made repeated requests for repairs since winter storms opened potholes and cracks on roads. Since Dec. 30, Los Angeles received 19,692 service requests for repairs, and as of April 6, at least 17,549 potholes were filled, officials said.

