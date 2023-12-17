The move comes after Hungary vetoes funding to Ukraine

A man walks amidst the aftermath of shelling in Yasynuvata, Ukraine, on Friday. Pic/AFP

Drone attacks intensify in Russia and Ukraine

Russia and Ukraine each reported dozens of attempted drone attacks in the past day, just hours after Hungary vetoed $54.5 billion of EU funding to Ukraine. Ukraine’s air force said Saturday that Ukrainian air defence had shot down 30 out of 31 drones launched overnight against 11 regions of the country.

Russia also said Friday evening that it had thwarted a series of Ukrainian drone attacks. Russian anti-aircraft units destroyed 32 Ukrainian drones over the Crimean peninsula, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Telegram.

Earlier, Russia’s Defence Ministry said that six drones had been shot down in the Kursk region, which borders Ukraine. In Ukraine’s partially occupied southern Kherson region, Russian-installed governor Vladimir Saldo reported on Telegram that Russian anti-aircraft units had downed at least 15 aerial targets near the town of Henichesk.

Meanwhile, shelling wounded two people in Ukrainian-held parts of the Kherson region, regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Stepped-up drone attacks over the past month come as both sides are keen to show they are not deadlocked as the war approaches two years’ duration. Neither side has gained much ground despite a Ukrainian counteroffensive that began in June, and analysts predict the war will be a long one.

On Friday, EU leaders sought to paper over their inability to boost Ukraine’s coffers with a promised $54.5 billion over the next four years, saying the cheque will likely arrive next month after some more haggling between the other 26 leaders and the longtime holdout, Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary.

