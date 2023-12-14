A series of loud explosions could be heard in Kyiv at 3 am local time as the city’s air defenses were activated for the second time this week

Destroyed cars next to a damaged residential building in Kyiv. Pic/AP

Listen to this article Russian missiles injure over 50 in Kyiv x 00:00

Ukraine’s capital came under another ballistic missile attack early Wednesday, injuring at least 53 people on the ground, including six children, and damaging buildings, officials said. A series of loud explosions could be heard in Kyiv at 3 am local time as the city’s air defenses were activated for the second time this week.

Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched 10 ballistic missiles toward the capital and all were intercepted by air defenses. Debris from intercepted missiles fell in Kyiv’s eastern Dniprovskyi district, injuring at least 53 people, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Kitschko said on Telegram. Twenty people, including two children, were hospitalized, and 33 people received medical treatment on the spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

An apartment building, a private house and several cars caught fire, while the windows of a children’s hospital were shattered, Klitschko said. Falling rocket debris also damaged the water supply system in the district.

US announces new sanctions

The Biden administration hit hundreds of people and firms, from Russia to China to Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, with economic and diplomatic sanctions Tuesday as the US targets third-country contributors that are equipping Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The financial penalties have made Russia the most sanctioned country in the world but have yet to deliver a knockout punch to Russia’s economy.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever