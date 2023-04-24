Breaking News
Dubai-bound aircraft catches fire in one of its engines after taking off from Nepal

Updated on: 24 April,2023 10:29 PM IST  |  Kathmandu
PTI |

The aircraft heading towards Dubai returned back and was trying to force land at the airport, sources said

A Fly Dubai aircraft with nearly 150 people on board on Monday reported fire in one of its engines soon after taking off from the Tribhuvan International Airport here, according to airport sources.


The aircraft heading towards Dubai returned back and was trying to force land at the airport, they said.



Fire engines are kept on alert at the airport, according to sources.


There are more than 150 people on board including 50 Nepali passengers.

Eye-witnesses said they have seen aircraft catching fire in the Kathmandu sky.

