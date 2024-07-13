Durandal, where are you?

Locals of small village in France left perplexed as an 8th-century mythical sword goes missing

So the legend goes that an angel gave the sword, named Durandal to the Holy Roman Emperor Charlemagne, who in turn entrusted it to his faithful knight, Roland. Roland tried to break his trusty sword after being wounded at a battle but found out that it was indestructible. So, instead, he hurled it towards the sky, and Durandal landed in a giant rock 32 feet above ground. This sword, dangling halfway from the rock and suspended by a chain had become one of the main attractions of the tiny ancient village of Rocamadour, in south-western France.

But now it has vanished. An officer with France’s national police force in Cahors, a town 30 miles southwest of Rocamadour, said that the sword disappeared sometime after nightfall on June 21 and that the authorities opened an investigation after a passerby reported the next morning that it was missing.

The villagers are left feeling as if they’ve been struck by a medieval curse. “We’re going to miss Durandal. It’s been part of Rocamadour for centuries, and there’s not a guide who doesn’t point it out when he visits,” told the somber Mayor Dominique Lenfant to a French newspaper.

While the case is being treated as a theft, local police are scratching their heads at how the sword could have been swiped, considering its peculiar location next to a sanctuary with limited access while being chained to the rock. Now, the heartbroken locals are desperately hoping for the return of their treasured relic, praying that the misguided thieves or the bumbling authorities will restore Durandal to its rightful place in the rock wall where Roland heroically lodged it.

She’s sooo fake

First ‘Miss AI’ winner announced



Yep, you read that right. Miss AI is now a thing and we have a winner. Kenza Layli, a ‘Moroccan’ AI family blogger emerged victorious among 1,500 AI-generated models at the Fanvue World AI Creator Awards (WAICAs), winning prize money worth £10,000 ('10.8L). Judging criteria included beauty, tech skills, and overall social clout. India’s contestant, Zara Shatavari created by also made it into the top 10.

The anonymous creator behind Kenza Layli intends for Kenza to “empower” women in Morocco and the Middle East. Judged on criteria including realism, technical sophistication, and social media influence, the competition garnered interest globally. Kenza was lauded for her realistic appearance and consistent presence, and judges praised her real-world relevance.

Reflecting on her win, Kenza emphasized the transformative potential of AI beyond a mere tool, envisioning it as a force capable of reshaping industries and creating new opportunities. “Winning Miss AI motivates me even more to continue my work in advancing AI technology,” she said. “As we move forward, I am committed to promoting diversity and inclusivity within the field, ensuring that everyone has a seat at the table of technological progress.” The WAICAs mark a significant milestone in recognizing AI’s evolving role in creative fields, promising a future of innovation and recognition for AI Creators worldwide.

Grandpa’s still got it



A Chinese makeup artist (@sakuralusi) has been going viral for her dramatic makeup transformations on 66-year-old grandfather, who she turns into youthful anime-inspired heartthrobs. The videos she regularly posts on Chinese app Douyin now have garnered tens of millions of views, The old man has convincingly everything from a heartthrob anime boy to a dreamboat in uniform.

Then it all came tumbling down

This town in Alaska celebrates July 4th a bit peculiarly. A crowd of more than a thousand people gathered at the historic celebration to watch empty vehicles, from police cruisers to buses tumble down a steep hill in Glacier Alaska.

A ruff day

Ever imagined your beloved pooch may one day burn your entire house down? In footage released by the Colorado Fire Department, a family’s pet dog can been seen accidentally turning on the stove knob which caught the entire house on fire. Luckily, no injuries were reported but the entire family had to vacate their home.

A 19-hour quick swim

A man was spotted floating in the open sea near the Taiwan coast with nothing but a colourful floatie. The man, named Hong Nan told his rescuers that he had jumped into the waters of New Taipei with a swim ring to cool off after a hot day at work only to wake up 19 hours later, stranded in the open sea.

The secret recipe of Staying young

A real-life Benjamin Button has become the new talk of the town. Getting mistaken as a teenager is not uncommon for 35-year-old Brandon Miles May. He gives credit to a balanced diet with plant-based foods, a good sleep schedule and next to no sun exposure for his youthful appearance.