Failed on Oct 7: Israeli military

A Palestinian inspects damage of his burnt construction material depot after an overnight Israeli attack. Pic/AFP

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have reported that the team assigned by the IDF to investigate what happened in the lead up to the October 7 Hamas terrorist massacre determined that the IDF failed in its mission to protect the residents of Kibbutz Be’eri, one of the places hardest hit and that suffered great losses of civilian life during the attack.

“The bravery of the residents of Bari and the soldiers of the kibbutz’s standby unit are worthy of praise, and it was she who led to the stabilization of the defense line during the first hours were taken hostage. fighting, while curbing the expansion of the attack to the rest of the kibbutz,” said the IDF on Thursday.

In the attack on the kibbutz, one hundred and one civilians were killed, and thirty were taken hostage, eleven of whom are still being held in Gaza.

During the fighting, thirty-one members of the security forces fell, including twenty-three IDF soldiers and members of the standby squad and eight policemen. Also, many soldiers and civilians were injured.

Civilian security teams gear up

As communities in Israel’s Sharon region—the coastal plain—grapple with now daily Palestinian shooting attacks and infiltrations, local civilian security teams are beefing up on manpower and gear.

“At the beginning of the war, we were a group of people, some of whom no longer did reserve duty, who were not training much. Out of necessity, we came together, and today, we have reached a level of fitness and skill comparable to special units that trained with us recently,” Shimon Tzaraf explained to The Press Service of Israel.

