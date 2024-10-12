First, the group sang a secular song but the second song was an Islamic song, the witness said

Hindus in Bangladesh are celebrating Durga Puja in subdued manner to protest against attacks on the community. Representation Pic

Listen to this article Durga Puja: Islamic songs sung at pandal in Bangladesh x 00:00

According to eye witnesses a group of people sung an Islamic song on the stage of Durga Puja in Chittagong, the port city of Bangladesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

When a group of people identified themselves as members of a cultural group who wanted to sing at JM Sen Hall in Chittagong city on Thursday evening, a member of the puja committee gave permission.

First, the group sang a secular song but the second song was an Islamic song, the witness said. The singing of Islamic song drew outrage among the Hindus community and the Hindus who were present there, they said.

“We were receiving guests when some people started singing an Islamic song,” Asis Bhattachriya, president of the puja committee told ANI over phone.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever