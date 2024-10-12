Breaking News
IAF’s historic landing at Navi Mumbai airport
Mid-Day impact: Party over for illegal hub in Kandivli
Maharashtra assembly elections: BJP neta wants party to claim Jogeshwari seat from Shinde Sena
Teething troubles persist for Mumbai Metro Line 3
Mid-Day Impact: Cops nail kingpin of dating app scam
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > News > World News > Article > Durga Puja Islamic songs sung at pandal in Bangladesh

Durga Puja: Islamic songs sung at pandal in Bangladesh

Updated on: 12 October,2024 08:08 AM IST  |  Chittagong
Agencies |

Top

First, the group sang a secular song but the second song was an Islamic song, the witness said

Durga Puja: Islamic songs sung at pandal in Bangladesh

Hindus in Bangladesh are celebrating Durga Puja in subdued manner to protest against attacks on the community. Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Durga Puja: Islamic songs sung at pandal in Bangladesh
x
00:00

According to eye witnesses a group of people sung an Islamic song on the stage of Durga Puja in Chittagong, the port city of Bangladesh.


When a group of people identified themselves as members of a cultural group who wanted to sing at JM Sen Hall in Chittagong city on Thursday evening, a member of the puja committee gave permission.


First, the group sang a secular song but the second song was an Islamic song, the witness said. The singing of Islamic song drew outrage among the Hindus community and the Hindus who were present there, they said.


“We were receiving guests when some people started singing an Islamic song,” Asis Bhattachriya, president of the puja committee told ANI over phone.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news bangladesh durga puja chittagong International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK