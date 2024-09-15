US assures support to Bangladesh

“Our (US) delegation met with the Chief Adviser, Professor Muhammad Yunus, affirming our dedication to fostering inclusive growth, institution building and development to benefit the people of Bangladesh,” the US embassy in Dhaka said in a statement after the meeting

Bangla chief adviser Muhammad Yunus with a US delegation. Pic/PTI

The US on Sunday assured Bangladesh of expanding economic and political ties to create a more equitable and inclusive future for its citizens, as the head of the interim government Muhammad Yunus sought support from Washington to rebuild the country and implement key reforms.

The multi-agency US delegation was led by Assistant Secretary for International Finance at the US Department of the Treasury Brent Neiman. Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, Donald Lu, who arrived in Dhaka on Saturday from India, also joined the delegation.

The meeting came over a month after Yunus, known for his deep relations with Washington, was installed Bangladesh’s Chief Advisor following the resignation of Sheikh Hasina who fled the country on August 5 amidst student-led mass protests.

