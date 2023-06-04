On June 3, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale struck 149km north-north-east (NNE) of Kabul, Afghanistan, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolts Afghanistan x 00:00

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale jolted 218 kilometres East of Afghanistan's Fayzabad on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The NCS said that the earthquake occurred at 10:05 am IST and had a depth of 150 kilometres. NCS tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 04-06-2023, 10:05:32 IST, Lat: 36.71 & Long: 72.96, Depth: 150 Km ,Location: 218km E of Fayzabad."

ADVERTISEMENT

Further details are awaited.

On June 3, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale struck 149km north-north-east (NNE) of Kabul, Afghanistan, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

NCS in a tweet stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 03-06-2023, 15:55:02 IST, Lat: 35.84 & Long: 69.69, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 149km NNE of Kabul, Afghanistan."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.