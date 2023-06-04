Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC installs dewatering pumps at 50 spots in city
Mumbai: Man dies after being crushed by BEST bus in Cuffe Parade
Mumbai Crime: Two held for brutal murder of 27-year-old woman in Naigaon
Mumbai: BMC is failing PPP model in city hospital
Mumbai Crime: 20 years later, man caught for friend’s murder
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > Earthquake of magnitude 46 jolts Afghanistan

Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolts Afghanistan

Updated on: 04 June,2023 11:21 AM IST  |  Kabul
ANI |

Top

On June 3, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale struck 149km north-north-east (NNE) of Kabul, Afghanistan, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said

Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolts Afghanistan

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolts Afghanistan
x
00:00

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale jolted 218 kilometres East of Afghanistan's Fayzabad on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.


The NCS said that the earthquake occurred at 10:05 am IST and had a depth of 150 kilometres. NCS tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 04-06-2023, 10:05:32 IST, Lat: 36.71 & Long: 72.96, Depth: 150 Km ,Location: 218km E of Fayzabad."


Further details are awaited.


On June 3, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale struck 149km north-north-east (NNE) of Kabul, Afghanistan, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

NCS in a tweet stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 03-06-2023, 15:55:02 IST, Lat: 35.84 & Long: 69.69, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 149km NNE of Kabul, Afghanistan." 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

earthquake afghanistan kabul world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK