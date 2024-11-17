Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hits Afghanistan

The NCS said that the earthquake hit at 4:43 am (IST), at a depth of 160 kilometres.
Representation pic
An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale jolted Afghanistan on Sunday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) said.
ADVERTISEMENT
The NCS said that the earthquake hit at 4:43 am (IST), at a depth of 160 kilometres. The epicentre of the earthquake was recorded at Latitude 36.12 N and Longitude 71.16 E.
EQ of M: 4.7, On: 17/11/2024 04:43:20 IST, Lat: 36.12 N, Long: 71.16 E, Depth: 160 Km, Location: Afghanistan.— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 16, 2024
For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/NWGtAkKXHI
"EQ of M: 4.7, On: 17/11/2024 04:43:20 IST, Lat: 36.12 N, Long: 71.16 E, Depth: 160 Km, Location: Afghanistan," the National Centre for Seismology said on social media platform X.
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever