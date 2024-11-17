Breaking News
Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hits Afghanistan

Updated on: 17 November,2024 03:41 PM IST  |  Afghanistan
The NCS said that the earthquake hit at 4:43 am (IST), at a depth of 160 kilometres.

Representation pic

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale jolted Afghanistan on Sunday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) said.


The NCS said that the earthquake hit at 4:43 am (IST), at a depth of 160 kilometres. The epicentre of the earthquake was recorded at Latitude 36.12 N and Longitude 71.16 E.



"EQ of M: 4.7, On: 17/11/2024 04:43:20 IST, Lat: 36.12 N, Long: 71.16 E, Depth: 160 Km, Location: Afghanistan," the National Centre for Seismology said on social media platform X.

