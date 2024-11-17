The NCS said that the earthquake hit at 4:43 am (IST), at a depth of 160 kilometres.

Representation pic

Listen to this article Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hits Afghanistan x 00:00

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale jolted Afghanistan on Sunday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NCS said that the earthquake hit at 4:43 am (IST), at a depth of 160 kilometres. The epicentre of the earthquake was recorded at Latitude 36.12 N and Longitude 71.16 E.

"EQ of M: 4.7, On: 17/11/2024 04:43:20 IST, Lat: 36.12 N, Long: 71.16 E, Depth: 160 Km, Location: Afghanistan," the National Centre for Seismology said on social media platform X.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever