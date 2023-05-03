Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolts Afghanistan

The earthquake occurred at 3:21 pm IST on Wednesday and hit Afghanistan at a depth of 169 Kilometers, according to NCS

Representational Pic

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale jolted Afghanistan on Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said in a tweet.

The earthquake occurred at 3:21 pm IST on Wednesday and hit Afghanistan at a depth of 169 Kilometers, according to NCS.

NCS tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 03-05-2023, 15:21:18 IST, Lat: 36.40 & Long: 70.69, Depth: 169 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

No casualties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited.

On Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale struck 96 km East Southeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The earthquake occurred at 4:01 pm IST and hit Afghanistan's Fayzabad at a depth of 72 km, the NCS informed.

The National Center for Seismology in a tweet stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.1, Occurred on 02-05-2023, 16:01:56 IST, Lat: 36.86 & Long: 71.59, Depth: 72 Km, Location: 96km ESE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan."

