Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes Mindanao in Philippines

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter scale struck Mindanao in Philippines on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology said.



The depth of the earthquake was measured at 140 km.



According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at about 14:41:47 IST.



"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.0, Occurred on 08-03-2024, 14:41:47 IST, Lat: 5.81 & Long: 126.90, Depth: 140 Km, Location: Mindanao, Philippines," the NCS said in a post on social media.



Further details are awaited.

