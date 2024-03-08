Breaking News
Earthquake of magnitude 60 strikes Mindanao in Philippines
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes Mindanao in Philippines

Updated on: 08 March,2024 03:56 PM IST  |  Mindanao
ANI |

The depth of the earthquake was measured at 140 km

Representational Image. File Pic/iStock

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter scale struck Mindanao in Philippines on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The depth of the earthquake was measured at 140 km.

According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at about 14:41:47 IST.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.0, Occurred on 08-03-2024, 14:41:47 IST, Lat: 5.81 & Long: 126.90, Depth: 140 Km, Location: Mindanao, Philippines," the NCS said in a post on social media.

Further details are awaited.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.



philippines earthquake world news International news
