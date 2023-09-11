Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes Indonesia's Kotamobagu

On Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck 352 km east of Kotamobagu, Sulawesi, Indonesia

On Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck 352 km east of Kotamobagu, Sulawesi, Indonesia.

According to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS), the quake hit at a depth of 150 km beneath the epicentre near Kotamobagu, Sulawesi, Indonesia.

The NCS said in a post on 'X' stating, "Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.0, Occurred on 11-09-2023, 18:21:33 IST, Lat: 1.14 & Long: 127.46, Depth: 150 Km, Location: 352km E of Kotamobagu, Sulawesi, Indonesia."

Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolted Bay of Bengal on the early hours of Monday, as per the NSC. The earthquake occurred at 1.29 am on Monday and at a depth of 70 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 11-09-2023, 01:29:06 IST, Lat: 9.75 & Long: 84.12, Depth: 70 Km ,Location: Bay of Bengal, India," NCS said in a post on 'X'.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Tripura's Dharmanagar on Saturday, as per the NCS data. The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 43 km.

In a recently incident, a powerful earthquake struck Morocco last week on September 8, killing more than 2,000 people.

Morocco citizens posted videos showing buildings reduced to rubble and dust, and parts of the famous red walls that surround the old city in historic Marrakech, a UNESCO World Heritage site, damaged.

According to official numbers revised late on Sunday, the largest earthquake to ever hit the country of North Africa resulted in at least 2,122 fatalities and more than 2,400 injuries, many of them critically, prompting the first foreign rescuers to fly in to assist.

Taking to 'X', PM Modi posted, "Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the people of Morocco. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time."

(with inputs from news agencies)