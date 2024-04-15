Egypt denies allegations it shut airspace

Regarding EgyptAir flights, the company announced the suspension of its flights to and from airports in Jordan, Iraq, and Lebanon only, due to the closure of airspace in these countries

Cairo airport. File pic/X

The Egyptian government categorically denied the rumours circulated by some media outlets and social media platforms about the emergency closure of Egyptian airspace on Sunday.

The Media Centre of the Egyptian Cabinet clarified in a statement issued today that air navigation in all Egyptian airports is operating normally without any interruption.

The centre confirmed the continuation of all flights at Egyptian airports according to the usual schedules, except for some flights heading to countries that have closed their airspace due to regional events.

