Egyptian prez el-Sissi likely to win again

Egyptians lining up to cast their votes on Sunday. Pic/AP

Egyptians began voting Sunday in a presidential election in which President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi faces no serious challenger and is certain to win another term, giving him power until 2030.

The election has been overshadowed by the Israel-Hamas war. Almost all Egyptians’ attention has been on their country’s eastern borders and the suffering of Palestinians.

