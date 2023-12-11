Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Egyptian prez el Sissi likely to win again

Egyptian prez el-Sissi likely to win again

Updated on: 11 December,2023 01:59 AM IST  |  Cairo
Agencies |

Top

The election has been overshadowed by the Israel-Hamas war. Almost all Egyptians’ attention has been on their country’s eastern borders and the suffering of Palestinians

Egyptian prez el-Sissi likely to win again

Egyptians lining up to cast their votes on Sunday. Pic/AP

Egyptians began voting Sunday in a presidential election in which President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi faces no serious challenger and is certain to win another term, giving him power until 2030.


The election has been overshadowed by the Israel-Hamas war. Almost all Egyptians’ attention has been on their country’s eastern borders and the suffering of Palestinians.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


egypt palestine news world news International news

