Eight fatally shot in Serbia town a day after 9 school killings

Candles being placed for victims of the school shooting. Pic/AP

A shooter killed at least eight people and wounded 13 in a drive-by attack near a town close to Belgrade late on Thursday, the second such mass killing in Serbia in two days, state television reported.

The attacker shot randomly at people near the town of Mladenovac, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of the capital, the RTS report said early on Friday. The police were looking for a 21-year-old suspect who fled after the attack, the report said. A suspect was arrested on Friday.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called Thursday’s shooting an attack on the whole nation and said the person arrested wore a T-shirt with a pro-Nazi slogan on it. The shooting came a day after a 13-year-old boy killed eight of his fellow students and a guard at a school in Belgrade.

Two Indian-origin brothers killed

Two Indian-origin brothers were shot dead by a compatriot in the US state of Oregon. The incident occurred on Wednesday when the accused—21-year-old Jobanpreet Singh—shot and killed the two men.

Man kills 3, then self in rural Georgia

A man recorded by a security camera fatally shooting his manager on Thursday at a fast food restaurant in rural south Georgia is also suspected of killing his mother and grandmother at their nearby homes before taking his own life, authorities said. Security video from a McDonald’s outlet in Moultrie showed Kentavious White, 26, shoot the store manager— 41-year old Amia Smith—after getting her to come to the door on Thursday morning, after which he stepped in the restaurant and shot himself.

