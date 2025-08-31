Breaking News
Eight hostages, including Irish missionary and child, freed in Haiti

Updated on: 31 August,2025 08:49 AM IST  |  Haiti
Gena Heraty, who has worked in Haiti since 1993, is director of a special needs programme for children and adults at the Saint-Hélène orphanage

Eight hostages, including Irish missionary and child, freed in Haiti

The Saint-Helen orphanage, from where the gunmen kidnapped eight people. PIC/X@EducatedGuest93

An Irish missionary and a three-year-old child are among eight people who have been freed in Haiti by kidnappers after being held for almost a month following an attack by gunmen on an orphanage, officials and relatives said on Friday. Gena Heraty, who has worked in Haiti since 1993, is director of a special needs programme for children and adults at the Saint-Helene orphanage.

“We are relieved beyond words. We are so deeply grateful to everyone,” her family said in a statement. “We continue to hold Haiti in our hearts and hope for peace and safety for all those who are affected by the ongoing armed violence and insecurity there.”



Simon Harris, Ireland’s deputy prime minister, confirmed the release on his X account. Haitian authorities have yet to comment. Heraty and the other seven were taken hostage during the August 3 attack on the orphanage, which is run by Nos Petits Frères et Sœurs, an international charity with offices in Mexico and France. Its website says the orphanage cares for more than 240 children. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.


