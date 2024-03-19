Eight terrorists ‘sent to hell’: Pakistan Army

The defense ministry in Kabul said Afghan forces later on Monday “targeted Pakistan’s military centers along the border with heavy weapons,” without providing details

Pak Army Chief Gen. Syed Asim Munir and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza laying a soldier to rest

Pakistani airstrikes targeted multiple suspected hideouts of the Pakistani Taliban inside neighboring Afghanistan early on Monday, killing at least eight people and drawing return fire from the Afghan Taliban, officials said.

The Pakistani strikes were carried out in Khost and Paktika provinces bordering Pakistan, according to two Pakistani security and intelligence officials. The airstrikes came two days after insurgents killed seven soldiers in a suicide bombing and coordinated attack in northwestern Pakistan.

The Afghan Taliban denounced the strikes as an aggression on Afghanistan’s territorial integrity, saying they killed several women and children. The defense ministry in Kabul said Afghan forces later on Monday “targeted Pakistan’s military centers along the border with heavy weapons,” without providing details.

Chief Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement that Monday’s airstrikes killed three women and three children in the district of Barmal in Paktika province while two women were killed in Khost province. “Such attacks will face bad consequences,” he said.

