Imran Khan's party may merge with Sunni Ittehad Council
Updated on: 16 March,2024 05:21 AM IST  |  Islamabad
Agencies |

The SIC is a political alliance of Islamic political and Barelvi religious parties in Pakistan. It was joined by Khan’s PTI party-backed independents who won the February 8 elections

Imran Khan, founder and former chairman of PTI. Pic/AP

A top leader of jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan’s party has said that his party would merge with the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) if the election commission accepted its recent intra-party polls and returned its iconic poll symbol, a media report said on Friday.


Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser said if the party got back its cricket bat electoral symbol after the recent organisational polls, then both parties would merge and “remain as PTI”.


The SIC is a political alliance of Islamic political and Barelvi religious parties in Pakistan. It was joined by Khan’s PTI party-backed independents who won the February 8 elections.


43-yr-old convicted of marrying minor girl

A sessions court sentenced a man to two years for marrying an underage girl, Dawn reported. Muhammad Aslam, 43, was found guilty of marrying a 15-year-old girl under the Sindh Child Marriages Restraint Act.

