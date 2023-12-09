On Thursday, Musk, the owner of X and a billionaire conspiracy theorist, took to social media, where he frequently voices his opinions, to express his discontent with Iger’s actions.

Robert Iger, CEO, The Walt Disney Company. Pic/X

Listen to this article Elon Musk calls for Disney’s Bob Iger’s ouster over ads on X x 00:00

Elon Musk is demanding the firing of Disney CEO Bob Iger in response to Disney’s decision to pull advertisements from his troubled social media platform, X, CNN reported. On Thursday, Musk, the owner of X and a billionaire conspiracy theorist, took to social media, where he frequently voices his opinions, to express his discontent with Iger’s actions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Musk, known for using his influential platform to confront critics, declared that Iger should be immediately ousted from his role, stating, “He should be fired immediately. Walt Disney is turning in his grave over what Bob has done to his company.” Representatives for Disney have not yet responded to Musk’s call for Iger’s termination. Iger is widely acknowledged for steering Disney to entertainment dominance through strategic acquisitions.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever