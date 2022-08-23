Breaking News
Elon Musk meets Twitter friend Pranay Pathole, Pune techie shares photo on Twitter

Updated on: 23 August,2022 09:40 AM IST  |  Dallas (Texas)
ANI |

Top

Musk and Pranay have been friends on social media since 2018. Their friendship reportedly started over Pranay's tweet about Tesla's automatic windscreen wipers. His tweet was addressed to Musk and interestingly, within a few minutes of his post, Musk responded to Pranay.

Elon Musk and Pranay Pathole. Pic/ Twitter account of Pranay Pathole


Pune man Pranay Pathole, whom the Tesla CEO has been touting as his Twitter friend for a while now. Pranay who met Musk at the Gigafactory Texas a few days ago shared a glimpse of his meeting with the billionaire tycoon on the microblogging site.

Uploading a picture with Musk, Pranay wrote, "It was so great meeting you @elonmusk at the Gigafactory Texas. Never seen such a humble and down-to-earth person. You're an inspiration to the millions."

Musk and Pranay have been friends on social media since 2018. Their friendship reportedly started over Pranay's tweet about Tesla's automatic windscreen wipers.

His tweet was addressed to Musk and interestingly, within a few minutes of his post, Musk responded to Pranay.

"Fixed in next release," Musk had replied. And since then Musk and Pranay have been interacting regularly.

Pranay, who hails from Pune, has a massive following on Twitter. He has over 1 lakh followers on the microblogging site. His pinned tweet about Mars, to which Musk had responded, has received 28K retweets and some 138K likes and counting.

Earlier this month, Pathole asked Elon if he had a chance to read Nick Bostrom's paper "Astronomical Waste" and wrote on the microblogging site: "This essentially states that every second we delay expanding into space, we lose at least one hundred trillion potential human lives that could have lived."

Elon Musk's father says he is not proud of him; advised Elon to take diet pillsMusk's promptly replied to his Indian Twitter pal--"That estimate seems high, but the point is valid."

Pranay is currently working as a software developer for Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

